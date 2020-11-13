Who is the traitor in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Stench of Treachery quest?

Who is the AC Valhalla traitor in the Stench of Treachery quest? This is a question posed shortly after you arrive in England for the first time. If you chose the Grantebridgescire story arc first you'll meet Soma and her clan and help them with a spot of bother they've been having with some pesky Anglo-Saxons. But helping them reclaim their home doesn't solve all of Soma's problems and the AC Valhalla Stench of Treachery questline will have you putting on your detective hat as you try to figure out which of Soma's inner circle has betrayed her.

If you'd rather figure it out for yourself with the ample clues given, don't read any further. But if you want to save yourself a bit of time and find out who you should be pointing the finger at, read on. If you don't want the Stench of Treachery questline spoiled, click away now.

Everybody else, with me. Here is the identity of the AC Valhalla traitor, and how you come to that answer.

Who is the AC Valhalla traitor?

Soma's inner circle is made up of Lif, Birna, and Galinn and you need to figure out which one of these is the traitor in Valhalla. Soma will ask you to dig around for clues and if you do it the proper way, you'll be able to question each and a series of objectives containing clues will eventually point you to the culprit. Alternatively, you can accuse one of them without going through the additional steps.

If you choose the latter option, the real traitor is Galinn. Once you tell Soma that he is the traitor, she will execute him and Birna will join Eivor's Raven Clan as a warrior.

You can determine that Galinn is the real traitor yourself by following certain clues. If you question the three suspects, you'll discover that Lif has had some yellow paint stolen. Exploring the tunnel inside the Longhouse will reveal that there are yellow paint splashes leading all the way to the place where the Saxons landed their boats.

Venturing further North along the river will reveal longships that have been destroyed and Lif's poems can be found here. Heading further north still, you'll find Galinn's longship painted yellow—a signal for the Saxons to attack.

Finally, to the west of the river, you can find a Saxon camp. You'll need to deal with a fairly sizable group of enemies but once they've been dispatched, you'll find a letter from Wigmund ordering his men to refrain from attacking a longship that's been painted yellow. Caught yellow-handed? I would say so.