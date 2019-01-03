How to solve Fortnite's rock man, crowned tomato, and encircled tree challenge

Every once in a while, Epic Games realizes that some of its Fortnite players only have a limited amount of time to do some Battle Pass challenges, and the developer throws them an easy win. This week's easy win is found in the form of searching a between a giant rock man, a tomato, and an encircled tree to find 10 Battle Stars.

We've marked that area on the map below to make it even easier on you. The star can be found on the hill just east of Tomato Temple, right next to the entrance of the covered bridge. It's in the middle of a small brown patch of grass, next to some rocks.

