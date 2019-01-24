Where to find Fortnite's chilly gnomes

Epic Games really seems to love its gnomes. Yet again, for at least the third time, there's a Fortnite challenge that involves "searching" gnomes. Really, all you do is walk up to them and interact with them and then they make a funny noise and disappear. But they're back. And this time, they're cold.

Season seven's week six Battle Pass challenge to search seven chilly gnomes has a hint right in its name. All 10 of the possible gnomes can be found in the icy biome to the southwest of the map. Check out where we've marked them on the map and search at least seven of them to finish the challenge, and then join us as we await another gnome return.

