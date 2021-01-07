Where to find Ulman in Genshin Impact

Where is Ulman in Genshin Impact? miHoYo's RPG has had a busy winter, what with the Genshin Impact 1.2 update that ushered in the frosty new Dragonspine region and new five-star character, Albedo, but we're already looking ahead to what's coming next.

That comes in the form of the limited-time 'Lost Riches' event, that will see us—with help from the handy hints in our Treasure Books—hunting for Iron Coins in exchange for a special reward. It's only looks like a minor distraction, but any excuse to go back to Teyvat, right? To get started, however, we're going to need to find an especially elusive character. So, for everything you need to know about the upcoming event, including the Genshin Impact Ulman location, I'm here to help.

Genshin Impact Ulman location: How to start the Lost Riches event

So, I said that Ulman is elusive, and that's because they're not in the game yet. However, when the event is up and running, you'll be able to find them near the Stone Gate in Liyue. Once you find them, they'll give you the Treasure-Seeking Seelie you'll need to find each Iron Coin. These coins can then be traded for special event goodies like a selection of Mini Seelies. You'll also be able to Genshin Impact Primogems and more as you complete treasure areas.

With that in mind, you're going to need to know when the event starts: Here's when you can start grabbing some special Genshin coins in the UK and US:

GMT: January 8, 10am - January 18, 3:49pm

January 8, 10am - January 18, 3:49pm EST: January 8, 5am - January 18, 10:49pm

January 8, 5am - January 18, 10:49pm PST: January 8, 2am - January 18, 7:49pm

One other thing: You'll need to be at least Adventurer Rank 20 and have completed Prologue: Act I 'The Outlander Who Caught the Wind. That's quite high if you're starting from scratch—and it's not really worth grinding hard just for a small event like this—but you've still got plenty of time before the event ends if you're approaching that sort of level already. Either way, Steven's Genshin Impact tips guide will help.