What Remains of Edith Finch is free on the Epic Games Store

What Remains of Edith Finch is a story about a young woman, a strange house, and a family curse, told in a slow, contemplative walking simulator-style narrative adventure. It's really good stuff—one of the best things I've played in years, honestly—and in case you missed hearing about it last week, from today until January 25 it's free on the Epic Games Store.

You'll need to set up an Epic account to get it, naturally, something Epic is working very hard to convince you to do. Set that up, download the launcher, go to the Edith Finch page, and voila, it's yours. As with previous Epic freebies, and the rest to come, it's yours to keep permanently as long as you grab it while the offer is live.

If you want to know more about Edith Finch, there's a good feature on the making of the game that you can dive into here. I'd recommend waiting until after you've played, though: There are no real spoilers, but the less you know going in, the better it is coming out.