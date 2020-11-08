What did you play last week?

Rachel Watts has been retracing the Fellowship's journey across Middle-Earth in Minecraft. It's a 10-hour crossing, which is better time than a certain group being slowed down by hobbits managed it in, but still a heck of a trip. The Middle-Earth recreated by fans in Minecraft looks gorgeous too, especially with some shaders installed. I did the same thing in Lego Lord of the Rings, and it was not quite as pretty.

Rich Stanton tried Sex With Stalin, because somebody had to. It's a time-travel dating sim parody kind of thing, but also an exploration of Russia's political history that sounds a lot more legit than I thought it would be. Who know Sex With Stalin would be so surprising?

Emma Matthews has been testing Apex Legends' new character, Horizon. The aggressive astrophysicist has a passive ability called spacewalk that reduces the recovery from a fall, meaning she hits the ground running even without using ziplines, which is one of those things that seems like a small alteration but turns out to be a game-changer.

Christopher Livingston has been recruiting doomed operatives in Watch Dogs Legion, ordinary people who for some reason have a trait that means they could randomly drop dead at any time after you recruit them. The adventures of his doomed patrol are predictably hilarious.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been playing the JRPG spin on the open-world Yakuza: Like a Dragon, rallying in support of Dirt 5, or dogfighting on the back of a bird in The Falconeer? Tell us!