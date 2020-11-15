What did you play last week?

Tyler Wilde played Fuser, the mash-up DJ simulator. It autotunes vocal tracks to suit whatever you drop them into, which means you can cram All Star by Smash Mouth into a lot of places it shouldn't go. If you're a monster like Tyler, that is. I thought this was funny at first, but now I've had All Star stuck in my head for two days straight.

Natalie Clayton played Half-Pint, which concentrates Half-Life into its greatest hits. It's part of the TWHL Tower 2 mod, which presents you with a strange building with floors made by various Half-Life modders. Half-Pint takes the most memorable scenes and encounters from the first game and jams them into a scant handful of rooms on the 18th floor. It's Half-Life accelerated.

Jeremy Peel played Watch Dogs Legion, wishing he was playing Driver instead. Ubisoft Reflections does the driving bits in the Watch Dogs games these days, but once upon a time they were responsible for an entire series of their own open-world driving games, sometimes GTA-alikes, and at other times wild hallucinatory homages to Life on Mars.

Alan Dexter played World of Warcraft, speed-leveling some new characters. Though he's finding a lot to like about the more convenient, modern WoW, it does take away some of the reward of all that effort as well. It's an impossible problem really, at least if you're stuck trying to please the broad audience an MMO needs to survive.

Rachel Watts is still playing Among Us, still trying to get the card-swiping minigame right. It's all the stress of trying to pay for something when your bank card won't register while a queue of people wait behind you, multiplied by the possibility there's actually a killer standing there.

Enough about us. What about you? Are you playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and if so do you favor Lady Eivor or Guyvor? Have you turned someone's elbow into a hot dog in Bugsnax, or turned a masterpiece into another place to hide Smash Mouth in Fuser?