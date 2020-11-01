What did you play last week?

Tyler Wilde played RuneScape, the ancient MMO that's now on Steam. It's weirder than he remembered it being, with a prayer skill that goes up when you bury bones, yeti parents, and a grim reaper named Harold Death, Esq. It's been allowed to grow strange rather than being held back by adherence to strict lore, and that's a strength.

Rachel Watts played Everything is Garbage, a management sim where you start with trash. Literal trash. You work up from there, the pile of garbage making good fertilizer, and growing crops (turnips of course) letting you buy a market, and then expand to control a town, all powered by junk. Then it gets weird, but I won't spoil that.

Andy Kelly played Teardown, a smash-em-up like the best parts of Red Faction: Guerrilla. It's got a sandbox mode where you just rip through its voxel world with vehicles and a sledgehammer, but there's also a campaign that sends you on heists, ramming buildings to break things then racing away. It sounds like fun, and you don't have to care about the plot of Red Faction to enjoy it.

Harry Shepherd played Among Us, because he loves being an ordinary crewmate. He just enjoys the menial work. You know, fixing things, swiping things, generally pottering about a spaceship like a cosmic DIY expert who is definitely not some kind of traitor or murderer. Heavens, no.

Christopher Livingston played Watch Dogs Legion, recruiting a stealth operative with incurable farting. That seems like a drawback, as does the constant beatboxing one of his other team members gets up to, although the one who has a side gig as a living statue turns out to be quite a useful asset.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been playing the latest spooky chapter in the Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope? Or swearing at marauders in Doom Eternal's expansion, The Ancient Gods Part One? Let us know!