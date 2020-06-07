What did you play last week?

Christopher Livingston has been playing Sludge Life, which is available free for the first year of its release. It's about being a graffiti artist in a city full of strange characters, and clambering around to find spots to tag exposes you to some real weirdos.

Harry Shepherd has been playing The Elder Scrolls Online, exploring the new antiquities system added in Greymoor. It basically turns you into an archaeologist who hunts collectibles, and seems like a dangerously habit-forming addition to an MMO. Don't make me go back, ESO.

Rachel Watts has been playing Boreal Tales, the latest glitchcore VHS aesthetic PS1-esque horror game. This one's set in a town being invaded by TV static, but there are also mysterious rituals, missing kids, and something's going on up at the mill. Time to round up a gang of friends get on your BMX as I assume that's the only way to solve problems like this.

Diego Arguello has been playing the demo of She Dreams Elsewhere, an upcoming indie game about being in a coma. Turns out that instead of sending you back to the 1970s to be a cop, comas trap you in a JRPG dungeon. I don't know which is worse?

Fraser Brown has been playing Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's story campaign, which he calls outstanding. NetherRealm are great at this stuff—I haven't played MK11 yet, but the story modes in the Injustice games were so good I ended up reading all the spin-off comics by Tom Taylor. They're good!

I've been playing Monster Train, and a little of the Artifact 2.0 beta. Artifact's marketplace has been removed for 2.0 and instead of buying cards they're available as rewards for leveling up and completing chapters of the singleplayer campaign. As someone who ended up playing most of the singleplayer stories in The Elder Scrolls: Legends, this seems pretty neat to me. More ways to turn multiplayer games singleplayer are what I want.

Enough about us. What have you been playing? Valorant or Command & Conquer Remastered? Just trying to do the dang assist challenge in Apex Legends? Let us know!