What did you play last week?

Cian Maher played The Witcher 3, going on a pub crawl with Geralt where he tried to have a drink in real life for every one of Geralt's. You will be shocked and appalled to learn that was a big mistake. Don't try it at home.

Andy Kelly played Star Trek: Borg, an FMV game that you have probably already guessed is from the 1990s. He reports that it's the rare FMV game that doesn't completely suck, being basically a self-contained episode of the show told from first-person with plenty of Q being pithy and snapping his fingers.

Joe Donnelly has found yet another way to play GTA roleplay, this time as the kind of ordinary person who gets to experience life as a low-level mobster in a Guy Ritchie movie. He was minding his own business roleplaying as a tailor until he met the young scion of the Romanov crime family and now he's driving a Porsche. I can see the trailer now.

Phil Iwaniuk has been playing Battlefield 5, or to be more accurate he's been spectating Battlefield 5, having discovered the joy of swooping around the play area in spectate mode. It's not something I've done much of myself but I definitely see the appeal of watching other people fight and die while you take nice screenshots from your godlike perspective.

I've been playing Tyranny, the old school CRPG where you're a lieutenant in the evil overlord's army. You get the option to side with the rebels if you don't want to be a villain, and there are factions within the dark army to choose between as well. Choosing who to ally with and who to betray is such a big part of Tyranny that almost every conversation feels like a way of pushing the reputation meters up and down rather than an expression of character—I'm not playing a role, I'm scoring points on leaderboards of faction wrath and companion loyalty.

Enough about us. What about you? Has anyone tried the new Vermintide 2 maps? Or the new Ben & Dan adventure, Lair of the Clockwork God? Let us know!