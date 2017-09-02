What are you playing this weekend?

It's Labor Day weekend in the US, which really just means that some people have Monday off because back in 1894 Grover Cleveland was worried everyone would be mad that he used the military to kill railroad strikers. And, of course, those who don't have Monday off go on working through the weekend like they always do—you can't have Labor Day sales without Labor Day laborers.

On that note, think of the 'weekend' part of this post as being whatever time you have to play games next, whether or not it's actually Saturday and Sunday. On this particular weekend I'll be helping Evan and Steven with their PAX coverage, but I'm sure I'll have plenty of time for games, and Absolver's gonna be it.

Despite the bugs and server issues—and recent reports of cheaters—I'm finding it hard to pull myself away from the multiplayer brawler. The combination of collectibles, deck building, and complex PvP combat is too potent. I want new moves. I want new gear. I want to fight real good.

I also appreciate that Absolver's unlocks are acquired through the process of playing and leveling—it can be a bit of a grind, but there are no loot boxes to pay for, and you can play offline and carry your progress into multiplayer. Hopefully that decision isn't taken advantage of so thoroughly that it sours those good intentions, though I expect the developer has some ideas about how to keep the fights fair and I'll be asking about that if cheating becomes a bigger issue. For now, the promised connectivity and lag fixes, which are said to be coming next week, are the main things I'm looking forward to.

So what are you up to this weekend, whatever day of the week it falls on? Share your current game of choice in the comments! (Please somebody say LawBreakers because I want more people to play that game with whenever I finally exhaust myself on Absolver. I know the name is dumb, but it's fun.)