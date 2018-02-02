We Were Here Too is a co-op escape game that aims to keeps the players apart

We Were Here Too is a first-person co-op adventure game in which two players have to work together to escape an abandoned castle filled with puzzles and traps. The catch is that the players are separated: Neither can see what the other sees, so the only way to coordinate their actions—which is the only way out—is to talk their way through it.

The game is actually a sequel to We Were Here, which was released in February 2017. We Were Here Too is a "more involved and tension-filled experience," developer Total Mayhem Games said, with more to see and do, and primary and support roles that will change throughout the course of the game. There's also a mystery to uncover—the Steam page teases "the truth behind the grim fate of Castle Rock"—but the developers don't want to give too much away.

"We wanted to put significant emphasis on the events that happened at the castle rather than just having the player solving puzzles. Of course, ultimately it’ll be up to the players to figure out what happened and how their presence plays a part in the game. We can indeed assure you that something dark and twisted happened in the castle!" a studio rep said. "There was a very dissatisfied king and a very creepy court jester..."

As a co-op adventure, We Were Here Too is meant to played from start to finish with a single partner, but it's possible to pick up the action from checkpoint saves with other players too. A server browser is built in for those who want to try their luck with random connections, and private lobbies are supported for players who'd rather stick with folks they know.

We Were Here Too is available now for $9/£6/€9, or slightly more for the "Supporter Edition" that includes the soundtrack and some bonus cosmetics. If you'd like to get a sense of what it's all about first, the original is free on Steam.