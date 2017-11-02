We want to see your best screens from Assassin's Creed: Origins' photo mode

We love when games come with their own photo mode. Being able to pause the action, move the camera around, apply filters and effects, and take amazing screenshots without using any console cheats or external utilities means every player can feel like a professional photographer. So, we were pretty stoked to see Assassin's Creed: Origins has a nifty photo mode.

As I pointed out in my 8 things I wish I knew before playing Assassin's Creed: Origins, I spent a lot of my time taking pictures of the various NPCs and members of the livestock community I accidentally (or deliberately) knocked over with my horse. A few examples:

Beyond citizen bowling, the photo mode is also great for taking lovely shots of the amazing views and vistas the game offers, be they Egyptian ruins, Greek cities, sun-bleached deserts, or sparkling seas.

We'd love to see what you've been taking pictures of while you've been playing Assassin's Creed: Origins. And if you haven't used photo mode yet, it can be accessed by tapping the F3 key while in-game. To find your pictures, look in \Documents\Assassin's Creed Origins\photos.

Drop a link to an image of your best photo in the comments and we’ll collect the best submissions in a showcase a few days from now.