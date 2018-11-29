We have 50 MapleStory 2 Founder's Pack codes to give away

Starting last week, MapleStory 2 came under attack by "an enormous wild turkey." Until December 6, defeating the turkey will earn you the Dashing Turkey Mount (see more about the update above), and we've got a nice way to get you started.

Nexon has given us 50 codes for MapleStory 2 Explorer packs, which include 30 days of Premium Club membership, a Prismatic Harmony Unicorn, and more.

MapleStory 2 is free-to-play, and you can find it on Steam and the Nexon Launcher, so you don't need a Founder's Pack to play. But if you want a running start, enter your email address in the form below or at this link. On Friday, 50 winners will be randomly selected and emailed Steam keys for their Explorer Packs. (Which means you'll need to play the game through Steam to redeem them.)

Note that we won't see your email address, and Godankey won't keep it after the raffle. It'll only be used to send codes to winners. Good luck!