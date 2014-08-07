We built the Large Pixel Collider Jr., an insane gaming PC for the living room

We love building PCs. Last year, we set out to assemble the most irresponsible gaming rig imaginable, and we called it the Large Pixel Collider. Over the past nine months, we've spent a ton of time writing stories, making videos, and playing around with our absurd, $10,000 computer.

But as Valve's incursion into the living room started taking shape this year, we wondered: what if we could build an equally ridiculous but smaller PC suited for playing games on a couch?

The LPC Jr. is our crack at living room gaming, a powerful PC loaded with an Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan Black, but small enough and with enough cooling to lay quietly in an entertainment center. Tomorrow, we'll boot up LPC Jr. for the first time in Episode 3 of The PC Gamer Show.

THE BUILD

Case: Digital Storm Bolt II chassis

Motherboard: ASUS Maximus VI Impact

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan Black

PSU: Digital Storm Bolt II custom power supply

RAM: 16GB DDR3 1866MHz Corsair Dominator Platinum DHX

Storage: Samsung 840 Evo 1TB SSD (2)

OS: Windows 8.1 Pro

Thanks to Digital Storm for supplying parts for the build, and for running the LPC Jr. through their internal testing system to make sure it's running smoothly.