Watch this player beat the hardest Dark Souls 3 DLC boss without rolling, sprinting, or blocking

YouTuber TolomeoR went for a nice jog through Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City the other day. On their way they did some aerobics and took a little break to kill an ancient dragon. Relaxing, simple stuff. Darkeater Midir is the hardest boss of the DLC (and most of Dark Souls 3 for a good chunk of players) built to thwart easy co-op exploits and fast enough to give series vets a nice clap across the cheek.

But with an inordinate amount of patience, TolomeoR found a jogging route around Midir’s scaly paws and dark laser breath. They make it look effortless, which is infuriating. I kicked over a pile of books trying to beat Midir. Now my paperback copy of Moby Dick has a bent corner and I still haven’t bested The Ringed City’s own white whale with such finesse.

In the video description, TolomeoR details the strategy, stating that it’s not exactly foolproof. Some attacks trigger randomly, a few of which cannot be avoided by trotting away, but with enough attempts Midir will stick to the basic swiping moves, all of which can be dodged with 100% less effort than I employed. That’s Dark Souls for you: tricking players into making mountains out of molehills through theatrics. With a cool head (and a nude bod), anything is possible.