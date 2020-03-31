Watch this Half-Life: Alyx player put on a damn juggling masterclass

As a math teacher demonstrated by giving a geometry lesson inside it and as James showed us by inventing Headcrab Sports, Half-Life: Alyx isn't just a VR shooter. It's a beautiful VR sandbox for doing cool, creative shit.

And someone just raised the bar. YouTuber ChrisQuitsReality puts on a damn juggling clinic in the video above. Maybe clinic isn't the word. Masterclass. Watch in awe as Chris juggles cutlery and tableware, billiard balls and bottles, chairs (yes, chairs), and even three live grenades at one point. It's astounding both that the VR works that well and that Chris juggles that well.

You know, I was feeling pretty clever in HL:A when I was carrying a grenade in my gun hand, got ambushed, and tossed it to my free hand so I could quickly ready my pistol without dropping the 'nade. Nope! I was just performing a basic human reflex test, while ChrisQuitsReality was showing the kind of coordination I wouldn't be able to manage if I had eight extra VR hands at my disposal.

Well done! You've officially made juggling cool.