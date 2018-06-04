Watch the gorgeous teaser for Europa, the tale of the last sentient android

Europa is—or will be—"a stylized exploration adventure game about a single conscious life form born in the unlikeliest of places, a tale told through the last sentient droid, a millenia after singularity ran amok." Based on the recently-released teaser, it promises to be a be beautiful, dreamlike journey through an idyllic world lightly touched by magic. But what is it actually about?

That's trickier to nail down. The trailer opens with a quote from British philosopher and writer Alan Watts: "Try to imagine what it will be like to to go sleep and never wake up. Now try to imagine what it was like to wake up having never gone to sleep. That was when you were born."

Heady stuff if you're into that sort of thing, and its musing on life, death, and whatever lies outside those brackets indirectly reflects the final line in the teaser's YouTube description, which I take it will be the game's central question: "Can single ever go back to plurality?"

It's not much to go on, but it really is lovely (Europa is being created by Helder Pinto, who has previously worked as a level artist on Crysis 2 and 3, and an environment artist on Diablo 3 and Overwatch) and the premise is interesting too—even if it turns out to be a straightforward fantasy adventure, the story of a world-ending cataclysm and its single, solitary survivor should be a good one. (I'm a sucker for cute little robots, too.)

The YouTube listing includes a link to europathemgame.com, but that just redirects to the Twitter feed, so for now that's all we've got. But I'll be keeping an eye on Europa to see where it goes from here.