Watch the first gameplay trailer for medieval battle royale RAN: Lost Islands

Coming to Steam Early Access later this year, RAN: Lost Islands is a historical take on the battle royale genre. It features flintlock pistols, swords, ship-to-ship combat, and horses. You can even take to the skies with some kind of strange glider thing, which I'm sure is not historically accurate. Watch the footage below to see what I'm rambling on about.

"In RAN: Lost Islands, mastery of quick action and strategy rules the day as an arsenal of period weapons from different factions, and an exhilarating mix of traditional combat controls and combo techniques add high replay value and depth," says developer Jolly Roger Game Studio.

"This land, air and sea based battle royale brings melee combat to the forefront with an arsenal of up close and personal weaponry combined with massive cannons, ranged weaponry and terrifying underwater combat."

Check out some new screenshots below, and the official website for access to the forthcoming closed beta test in November.

