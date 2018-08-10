Watch the Fallout 76 panel and Q&A from QuakeCon

We've learned a lot about Fallout 76 already, but we got more information today at QuakeCon during the Fallout 76 panel and Q&A, including how the perk system has completely changed and what happens when you act like an asshole. You can watch the entire panel discussion above.

That's on top of the massive (and metal) reveal of Doom Eternal yesterday, which included the revelation that players will be able to invade each other's campaigns as demons.

Check out the rest of our continuing coverage of QuakeCon 2018 here.