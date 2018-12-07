PUBG's new winter map, Vikendi, will be on the test servers tonight

Vikendi, the snowy new map coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, was officially unveiled tonight at The Game Awards with a CGI trailer filled with bombs, bodies, blood, and a cute little birdie.

The trailer doesn't tell us much about the map beyond the fact that it's deeply snowed in, but that rocket in the background looks interesting. Ominous, even. Fortunately for those of you who are curious, you can get a taste of what it's all about tonight: The Vikendi map is slated to go live on PC on December 19, but will hit the PC test servers tonight and may well be live by the time you read this.