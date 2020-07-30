Watch out for Cyberpunk 2077 beta scams

Popular

CD Projekt Red has warned prospective players that invites are fake and it has no plans for a beta.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still a few months away, so scammers are trying to take advantage of eager prospective players, offering them a chance to play early in a non-existent beta. CD Projekt Red posted a warning via the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account that it wasn't sending out beta invites and reiterated that it has no plans for a beta. 

In case one of these gets through your junk filter, first check that it's from @cdprojektred.com and not an unofficial address, and you can safely assume that any mentioning a beta are bullshit. CD Projekt Red added that content creators should also be vigilant and that the studio will always reach out directly, not via a third party. 

So it looks like you'll just have to wait until November 19.  In the meantime, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on preview and gameplay video. 

