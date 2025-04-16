CD Projekt warns against fake Witcher 4 beta test invites: 'This is a scam'
If you run across an invitation to a Witcher 4 beta, you should report it, but please don't fall for it.
Did you receive an invitation to a Witcher 4 closed beta test? No you didn't, according to developer CD Projekt, which says the purported invites offering an early look at the new game are in fact just a scam.
"Recently, we've been getting reports from some community members that they've been invited to a beta test of The Witcher 4—this is a scam!" the studio wrote on Bluesky.
"We've been taking the necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down. That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble upon news of one, we kindly ask you to report the scam using the tools available to you in your email client or the social media platform you are using."
One such closed beta invitation—not a real one, remember—that apparently appeared on Instagram was posted to Reddit last week. As is often the way with these things, it looks fine in a brief, at-a-distance glance, but a closer view gives away the game through numerous spelling and grammatical errors.
But some people just don't make it to that step: They see "Witcher 4 beta" and immediately mash the button, and the trouble begins. It's human nature, really—as with so many things, we should know better by now, but seemingly we do not.
CD Projekt said that if it does put together any beta tests in the future, "you will hear about it first, as always, via our official social media and websites," rather than through an ad on an external platform.
The likelihood of that happening seems slim—I don't think any previous Witcher game or Cyberpunk 2077 went through external beta testing prior to release—and even if CD Projekt did decide to offer a closed beta for The Witcher 4, the game's not expected to be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest. Given that time frame, we've got a good wait yet before beta testing even becomes a reasonable possibility.
