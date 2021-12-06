Watch Henry Cavill politely explain Warhammer is not World of Warcraft

Henry Cavill appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently to promote The Witcher season 2. It's Norton's job to make celebrities seem grounded and human with a light ribbing, and it's their job to respond with humor and be impossibly good-looking while he does, which is exactly what happened when Norton brought up one of Cavill's nerdy hobbies—collecting, painting, and gaming with Warhammer miniatures. Except that what Norton said was, "You paint, is it War… World of Warcraft?"

You can watch the clip above, and you should because it's charming. Cavill explains that miniature wargaming has two halves to : "There's the painting/modelling side of the hobby, and then there's the gaming side of the hobby." When asked what he does with his miniatures after painting, he replies, "Then you, erm, you put them together in little armies and you fight against someone else's army. It's actually—it is fun! It sounds ridiculous, but it is fun."

Norton goes on to asks whether Cavill invites other people over to play with his "toys", and that's when Tom Holland (one of the show's other guests, there to promote the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home) raises a hand and asks, "Can I come over and play? It sounds amazing!" Cavill says he can, and from there the fanfic practically writes itself.

Cavill has previously explained he spent his quarantine time painting Warhammer miniatures, and even on the set of The Witcher he couldn't stop thinking about it. He makes a fine ambassador for a hobby that has included celebrities like Robin Williams and Peter Cushing. I leave you with this lovely video of Cushing and his collection of historical miniatures, which PC Gamer's Jon Bolding brought to my attention.