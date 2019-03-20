Popular

Watch Epic Games' GDC 2019 keynote livestream here

By

It starts at 9.30 PDT/16.30 GMT, and Epic has teased "loads of announcements".

Epic's State of Unreal keynote is being livestreamed this morning at 9.30PDT from GDC 2019 in San Francisco. If you're interested in watching it, we've embedded a link to the stream above. Epic's talk is focused on its Unreal Engine technology, spotlighting important advancements, and generally exploring the ways Epic is trying to help its partner developers reach greater heights. 

Still, as Google's Stadia announcement yesterday showed, you never know what kind of interesting stories will come out of GDC talks. Especially as Epic itself has teased "loads of announcements" on Twitter. 

What will they entail? We won't have long to wait, but given how busy Epic's been the last few months, it'll no doubt be worth watching. 

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments