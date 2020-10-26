Watch Dogs Legion: Farting, beatboxing, and other ways to be a pest in London

Watch Dogs Legion releases later this week on October 29. In the meantime we've been busy playing it, and when we're not working on saving London from the oppressive forces of evil we've been making a complete mess of the city.

With a collection of hacking and stealth tools, plus a group of recruits with a suite of strange skills, there are a number of ways to be a real pest. In the video above (and here on YouTube) you can see some of the ways we've been wreaking havoc on the city we're trying to liberate.

For instance, sending a guy who can't stop farting on a stealth mission, where his flatulence might give his position away to enemies. (Yes, his uncontrollable farting is actually a passive skill.) We also recruited a beatboxer in a pink fox costume and sent her into a highly secure area to show off her musical talents to heavily armed soldiers. They weren't impressed. You can even recruit a living statue, covered in gold paint, who can hide in plain sight after shooting up a cop car. And there's always the old trick of controlling cars with a smartphone to avoid capture... though even the electric cars of the future sometimes explode. Sorry, London!