Watch another new Quake Champion liquidize enemies in the latest trailer

Bethesda has unveiled a new contender in the Quake Champions arena, and he's a big, brutish heavyweight by the name of Scalebearer. The complete reverse of the stealthy assassin Nyx who was revealed last week, Scalebearer is all about charging headlong into enemies and pounding them into submission.

"This warlord of the marauding Greiss plundered the technology of countless worlds to strengthen his armies. But defeat by a reclusive, phase-shifting race led to his exile," his description states. "Obsessed with vengeance, he discovered their power source: an ancient shrine holding a seething sphere of liquid within. When at last he slaughtered its guardians and entered, the sphere consumed him—and he vanished."

That sounds like a pretty clear reference to Nyx, whose people were able to use the Fathom Orb to "phase-shift" into another dimension—until it was breached by an attacker. Scalebearer's special ability is also the polar opposite of hers: While Nyx uses Ghost Walk to pass by enemies unseen and untouched; his Bull Rush power lets him charge into enemies with so much force that they literally explode in a spray of blood and bone.

Quake Champions will be free to play with an option for those who would rather just skip all that, and it is also, as we noted in our recent preview, still Quake. You can sign up for the closed beta at quake.bethesda.net.