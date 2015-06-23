Popular

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut trailer shows upgrades and improvements

Wasteland 2

It's a little late to be an "E3 2015" trailer, but we'll let InXile off, as this is the first footage of their upcoming Wasteland 2: Director's Cut.

Announced last month, the Director's Cut will update the game to Unity 5, thus bringing better environment textures, character models and lighting. Outside of the engine, the new version will also feature thousands of lines of new dialogue, extra character customisation and reworked combat.

It all sounds like a pretty big overhaul, and, even better, it will be free for all owners of Wasteland 2. The Director's Cut is due out in late Summer.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
