Walking Dead Season 2 starts December 17

According to the game's Steam page , Walking Dead Season 2 will begin on Dec. 17. You can pre-purchase the game now for a 10 percent discount bringing it to $22.49.

Better loosen up those tear ducts. Walking Dead developer Telltale Games has already revealed that this season's main character will be poor little Clementine, who players will guide through the cruel, zombie-infested world. "Now assuming the role of an ordinary child, players will struggle to outwit both the dead and the living in situations that will test their morals and control the flow of the story through their decisions and actions," Telltale said of the game when it first announced it in October.

A teaser image from the season's first episode (above), ominously titled "All That remains," also shows us the return of Omid, another character from the first season. In the image, Omid is leading Clementine towards Gil's Pitstop, the central location of the first season's 400 Days DLC . Decisions that players made in the 400 Days DLC and the first season as Clementine's caretaker, Lee Everett, will carry over to Season 2.