Valorant's sneaky Cypher looks like he escaped from a Mad Magazine comic strip

The Valorant closed beta is now underway (and a big hit), but Riot isn't putting the brakes on its weekly series of character reveals. Today we got a look at Cypher, a Moroccan master of subterfuge who looks like a refugee from a Spy vs Spy strip.

That may be intentional, because spying is what Cypher does. The video showcases his Cyber Cage, a trap that slows enemies who pass through it, and Signature, a manually-operated remote camera that fires tracking darts at enemies, revealing their location.

CYPHER /// Morocco“I know exactly where you are.”#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/yvSJ9hI4YnApril 9, 2020

Cypher also has a Trapwire (no, not tripwire, Trapwire) that he can place between walls that will briefly restrain and reveal enemies, and his ultimate, Neural Theft, enables him to use a dead enemy to reveal the locations of all remaining opponents.

Previously revealed Valorant characters include Phoenix, Viper, Sova, Sage, and Jett, while Brimstone, Omen, Breach, and Raze are yet to have their moment in the spotlight. You can learn more about each of them in our character guide, and also get a look at Valorant's badges and rank names, and what those error codes mean if you're having trouble playing.

The Valorant closed beta is still drawing big numbers on Twitch: It's currently at 1.4 million viewers, down from the record-setting 1.7 million earlier this week but still a massive audience. Riot is still distributing closed beta keys to viewers, although it warned yesterday that the pace of distribution will likely remain slow for awhile. It also warned against trying to jump the queue by buying a beta account, saying that players caught doing so will be banned.