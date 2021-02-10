How to upgrade your workbench in Valheim

Conquer Viking purgatory with these Valheim guides (Image credit: Iron Gate Studios) Valheim guide: Ten beginner tips

How do you craft a workbench in Valheim? Then once you've got it, how do you upgrade it? Just like Minecraft's crafting table, this station can be used to create various building tiles and items. The workbench can also be used to upgrade and repair broken tools, so it's a good idea to build one as early as possible.

Crafting a workbench is a simple process, and you'll always need one nearby while building most items. It's worth mentioning that you can't leave this station exposed, so factor in some time and materials to create shelter for it. Here's how to craft and upgrade a Valheim workbench, to help you construct the perfect base on your island.

How to build a Valheim workbench

To build a workbench you need Wood x10. The easiest way to acquire Wood is by collecting branches on the floor, but I recommend crafting a Stone Axe (Wood x5, Stone x4). While this takes a little longer, you can use this tool to chop down trees much faster. You'll need to build some form of shelter for your workbench, so you may as well stock up on some extra Wood in the process.

You also need to craft a Hammer (Wood x3, Stone x2), which will unlock the workbench recipe. Switch to the Hammer and click Mouse-2 to open the build menu. Select the Crafting tab, then choose the workbench and find some space on the floor to place it.

Shortly after building the workbench you're prompted to create a roof for your crafting station, so this is where your Stone Axe will come in handy. Now is the perfect time to begin building a basic wooden house. Although, if you're in a rush, you can create a tiny shelter exclusively for your workbench. Place seven Wood Walls (Wood x2 each) around the workbench, add a couple of Thatched Roof 45° tiles (Wood x2) directly above the workbench to cover it, and add a Wood Door (Wood x4).

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Valheim upgrade workbench: How to do it

Upgrading your workbench is quite straightforward, all you need to do is place specific items closeby. These are easy to spot as they're marked by a star in your crafting menu. However, you'll have to spend some time exploring to get all the materials you need to make these items. After collecting the necessary materials, you'll unlock the recipes required for each item.

Here are all the items you need to upgrade your Valheim workbench, how to craft them, and where to find their materials:

Level 2: Chopping Block (Wood x10, Flint x10) - Recipe unlocked by collecting Flint, found near water.

(Wood x10, Flint x10) - Recipe unlocked by collecting Flint, found near water. Level 3: Tanning Rack (Wood x10, Flint x15, Leather Scraps x20, Deer Hide x5) - Kill a deer, often found in forests and near water.

(Wood x10, Flint x15, Leather Scraps x20, Deer Hide x5) - Kill a deer, often found in forests and near water. Level 4: Adze (Fine Wood x10, Bronze x3) - Collect Fine Wood from Birch trees, and craft Bronze (requires a Forge).

(Fine Wood x10, Bronze x3) - Collect Fine Wood from Birch trees, and craft Bronze (requires a Forge). Level 5: Tool Shelf (Iron x4, Fine Wood x1, Obsidian x4 - Collect Fine Wood from Birch trees, smelt Scrap Iron, and mine Obsidian in the mountains (requires a Forge).

Each of the above items count towards your workbench level. Every time you place one of them nearby, your workbench level will increase. So, if you manage to craft and place two items, your workbench will be level three. This also means that you can also upgrade your tools as you level up your crafting station, making them more durable.