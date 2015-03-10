The weirdest game at PAX: Upsilon Circuit

This year's Indie Megabooth at PAX East was especially dense—you'll see more coverage of the most interesting stuff we saw from this area of the show floor trickling out today and tomorrow. Among those 79 games, though, Upsilon Circuit stood out as the one with the most unique premise. Upsilon is a multiplayer action-RPG, but it has a just single, eight-player server that will run for just a few hours each day. If you're lucky enough to be picked to be one of those eight, and you die, you can never play again.

Keep an eye out for our ASUS ROG G751 laptop giveaway soon—we collected signatures from everyone we interviewed at PAX East for a one-of-a-kind prize.