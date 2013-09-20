Uplay 4.0 infused with Twitch video streaming, automatic patching

If you've played any Ubisoft game on the PC, chances are you've encountered Ubisoft's online service known as Uplay . Experiences with the service have ranged from “fine” to “argh,” though Ubisoft is hoping to make the experience a bit better with its upgrade to Uplay 4.0.

The big news coming out of this announcement is the addition of Twitch integration into the Uplay client. Anyone playing a Ubisoft game can broadcast their playthroughs through the Uplay client. Hopefully, the Twitch integration will alleviate some of the headaches that can arise from video streaming.

Certain publishers have stood against livestreams of their games, though more and more of them are reversing that policy . Ubisoft's relationship with the PC community has been rocky at times , so it's nice to see it moving in this direction.

Aside from Twitch support, the new version of Uplay is also getting a supposedly better download manager and support for automatic updates. I haven't run into any issues with Uplay personally, but I certainly know others who have . We'll find out if this latest version of Uplay fixes those issues when the update releases sometime this October.