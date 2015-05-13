Ubisoft working on VR versions of its biggest games

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in yesterday's quarterly earnings call (via Gamasutra) that the company is "very bullish" on virtual reality, and that it plans to brings its major brands to VR platforms in the relatively near future.

"First, we believe a lot in virtual reality, because we see it’s really giving a chance for gamers to be immersed in worlds. We are developing a certain number of games that are going to take advantage of these new possibilities," Guillemot said. "What we are doing is working on the different brands we have to see how we can take advantage of these new possibilities, while making sure we also don’t suffer from what comes with it, which is the difficulty to play a long time with those sorts of games."

"We are very bullish about the potential [of VR]. We think it’s going to bring more players into the universe of Ubisoft video games, and we are going to come with our brands," he added. As for when those brands will begin to show up, he said a few games will be released in the first year—presumably the first year after the Oculus Rift and SteamVR launch to the public—and then "regular games coming following that."

His words are quite a contrast to those of CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, who said in April that he doesn't believe that virtual reality will really catch on for a long time yet—and certainly not next year.