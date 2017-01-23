Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six Siege DLC Operation Velvet Shell

Ubisoft has released a teaser for the first DLC pack of the second year of Rainbow Six: Siege, Operation Velvet Shell, which will take players on a trip to "the rocky shore of Ibiza, Spain."

"Get ready for an effervescent night ambiance with neon lights of bars and open-air parties, which Ibiza is famous for," Ubisoft said. "Daytime is a hazy afternoon on a hot summer day after a long night out." Sounds like a great place to be, except for all those people shooting at you wherever you go.

Ubisoft teased the forthcoming Spanish operators, along with new additions from Hong Kong, Poland, and South Korea, in a November breakdown of the forthcoming Year Two content. The second year of Siege will feature eight new operators (two from each nation is the reasonable assumption), four new maps, new weapons, headgear, uniforms, and various other perks and bonus bits. Following the Spaniards, the operators from Hong Kong are expected to be rolled out in May, followed by Poland in August, and South Korea in November.

Ubisoft said a proper reveal and live demo of Operation Velvet Shell will be presented at the Six Invitational, a $200,000 PC/Xbox One tournament that begins at 10 am ET on February 3 and runs until February 5. The tournament, and the DLC details, will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.