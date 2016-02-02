Ubisoft promises to crack down on cheating in The Division

The Division closed beta ran over the weekend and a bit beyond, and it showed potential: To phrase it as a back-of-the-box blurb, we hated the UI but loved the shitting dog. And while it didn't come up in our preview, something else that didn't leave a very positive impression was all the hacking and cheating going on, especially in the Dark Zone, a problem that some of you brought up in the comments.

Such is the way of multiplayer beta tests, unfortunately, but on the upside, Ubisoft is aware of the problem and says it will have a handle on the situation by the time the game goes live. “We are aware of the cheating issues in the Closed Beta on PC,” Community Manager xMiiSTY wrote on The Division closed beta forum. “The team is fully committed to providing solutions against this and a system will be in place to ensure a fair experience for players when the game is released on March 8.”

Ubisoft said nothing about how exactly it intends to level the online playing field, but I wouldn't be surprised to see at least some of it rolled out in time for testing in the open beta—rumored open beta, that is—which, if the Italians have it right, will run from February 16-21, minus what will apparently be a 24-hour window of Xbox exclusivity.

Thanks, GamesRadar.