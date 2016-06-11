Ubisoft announces four-player co-op Star Trek VR game

Following what appears to be a leak over at DigitalSpy, Ubisoft today abruptly announced Star Trek: Bridge Crew, a four-player cooperative VR game. The game takes place in the Star Trek universe established by the JJ Abrams films, and it will be shown off during Ubisoft's press conference on Monday at E3 2016.

According to the ABC news article Ubisoft linked in their post-leak announcement tweet, Bridge Crew will be the "...first-ever virtual reality game being created by publisher Ubisoft and developer Red Storm Entertainment. The interactive four-player experience casts players as the captain or either a tactical, engineering or helm officer aboard the starship Aegis."

Furthermore, the game "...utilizes a VR headset and hand-held controllers to boldly mimic seated players' heads and hands on the virtual bridge, providing 360-degree views and the ability to complete such tasks as activating the warp drive, scanning foreign objects in space and broadcasting relevant imagery to the ship's viewscreen."

The article notes that the bridge of the Aegis will be "90 percent similar" to the Enterprise. My question: why not just make it the Enterprise? That's what absolutely everyone in the entire world wants. Everyone wants to be on the Enterprise. Just make it the Enterprise!

The game will have story missions as well as randomly generated ones, and won't just focus on ship-to-ship combat but also exploration. Star Trek: Bridge Crew is due out this fall and will be playable both on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.