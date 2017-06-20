Twitch Prime subscribers are getting free Overwatch loot boxes

Twitch Prime subscribers can look forward to scoring some special in-game content for Blizzard games, beginning with an Overwatch Golden Loot Box containing a guaranteed Legendary item.

To claim your stuff, just log into your Twitch account and click the "Get Your Code" button, then fire up the Blizzard app, launch Overwatch, and head to the Loot Box section. You must have a Twitch Prime subscription to get the loot, but once you've claimed it, it's yours to keep even if you drop your Prime subscription.

Five more standard Overwatch loot boxes will be given to Prime subscribers in August, and then another five on top of that in October. Similar freebies for Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm are "coming soon."

Announced last year, Twitch Prime offers subscribers benefits including ad-free viewing and other in-game rewards released on a monthly basis. The service is included free with Amazon Prime.