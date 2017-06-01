Tropico 6 teased in 'Rule Again' trailer

El Presidente will return next year in what is almost certainly Tropico 6, the latest in the building-sim-strategy series set in a tongue-in-cheek semi-democratic republic. The teasing trailer below doesn't quite announce the game, but it does show the series' cigar-sucking icon, El Presidente, getting ready to lead his people once again.

Whatever it ends up being called, the game will release next year, and if the trailer is any indication, there will be plenty of references to topical political phenomena including Brexit and Trump.

In his Tropico 5 review, Phil reckoned that the previous entry wasn't "a dramatic reinvention, but still an enjoyable game of construction, economics and election fraud".

Long-time Tropico developers Haemimont Games are currently working on Surviving Mars, a city-building Martian strategy game for publisher Paradox. Here's everything we know about that so far.