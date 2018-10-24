Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is coming next year

I like Frozenbyte's fairy tale Trine platformers an awful lot, so it was disappointing when Trine 3's interesting ideas failed to fully pan out. Luckily, and in spite of early doubts about the future of the series, it's not done after all. Today, the studio announced that Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is in the works and should be out next year.

"Trine 4 is going to be the best in the series," CEO Lauri Hyvärinen said. "We have rekindled our love for the franchise, heard and seen the fan feedback, and our hearts are set on exceeding those expectations. Trine is back!"

Frozenbyte didn't say whether it will continue to pursue its 3D ambitions in the new game, or revert to the more familiar (and successful) 2D layout of the first two games. However, Christina Seelye, CEO of publisher Modus Games, hinted we should expect the latter, saying that Trine 4 "will be the game players have been asking for."

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is slated to come out sometime in 2019. For now, there's a website with a newsletter signup link (and, sorry to say, not much else) at trine4.com.