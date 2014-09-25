Trials Fusion 'Welcome to the Abyss' DLC pack to release next month

Most mornings I wake up with the Trials Fusion theme song stuck in my head. It's not a pleasant phenomenon. In fact, I'm a terribly pent up and angry person because of it. My eyebrows won't stop twitching and my friends have abandoned me. All I have left is this song, looping over and over in my head.

Ubisoft has announced the third Trials Fusion DLC pack. Entitled 'Welcome to the Abyss', it will feature ten tracks set deep at sea. There will be over 100 new track editor options, 24 extra challenges and three new squirrels. It releases October 7 for $4.99 / £3.99 / AU$6.95. According to Ubisoft, "pristine stone relics mysteriously flow with energy from an unknown power source, enabling ancient machinery to continue operating." Expect weird things to happen at sea. Expect hilarious deaths also.

This is the third of six planned DLC packs for the racer-platformer, which our reviewer quite enjoyed. "Fusion's thrill isn't in leaping a yawning chasm as a jet screams below, but in simply clearing an overhanging ledge," Ben Griffin wrote in his review .

And now, because I've lost everything, here is the Trials Fusion theme song: