Treat yourself to one of the best gaming headsets and save £30

Steelseries is well-known for its Arctis series of gaming headsets, and if you happen to be in the market for an upgrade, the Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is £169 on Amazon. It's currently sitting at number two on our list of the best gaming headsets and boasts a saving of £80—though £30 is probably a more realistic saving when considering the historic price.

Still, the Steelseries Arctis Pro isn't cheap, so what do you get for your money? This wired headset boasts 40mm neodymium drivers to give you clear, high-res sound quality with a 5Hz-40KHz frequency response range. The retractable, noise-cancelling mic also ensures studio-quality voice clarity when communicating in-game.

The GameDAC—which also acts as a digital-to-analog converter and a preamp—gives you complete control over your aural experience. The DTS Headphone-X surround can be enabled or disabled with the press of a button, your chat/game mix can be easily tweaked, and you can adjust your EQ settings on the fly. As for connectivity, you can choose between USB, optical, and 3.5mm analog.

If you're not quite sold, or would rather look around at other options before parting with your cash, you can check out our list of the best gaming headsets. Alternatively, if you're after a wireless option, head here.