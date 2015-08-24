Tour the locales of Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part 1

The White March: Part 1 is the first expansion pack for Pillars of Eternity, and is due out tomorrow. This video, narrated by lead level designer Bobby Null, shows three of the new areas available in the expansion.

The first, Stalwart Village, is a town in the wintry north that has fallen on hard times and asks the player for help. The second is Durgan's Battery, a fortress that—as Phil explained in his preview—the Stalwart villagers want to open. Apparently it's the largest dungeon outside of the mega dungeon. Finally, Crägholdt is an arch-magi's fortress that has been recently besieged by some mercenaries.

For more info on the stories the expansion will tell, make sure to check out Phil's preview. If you've played so much Pillars of Eternity that you're worried even the "very powerful individual" awaiting you in Craholdt will be a walk in the park, don't worry; you'll have the option to scale the enemies to suit you.