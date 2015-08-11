Pillars of Eternity expansion will let you choose dynamic enemy scaling

Pillars of Eternity's first expansion, The White March: Part I, will be accessible to players about a third of the way through the game—after you've taken the stronghold of Caed Nua. Players can enter the new area at any point between the stronghold's acquisition and the game's finale, which means characters of all levels will be traipsing through The White March. I asked Pillars of Eternity director Josh Sawyer how the expansion would work for its highest-level players.

"When you enter the expansion it checks your level," says Sawyer. If you're above 9th or 10th, it says 'hey dude, you're really high level, do you want us to scale the content for you?' You can say no, because a lot of our players we find do not like dynamic scaling. They'd rather have the option to say no."

If you do say yes, all of the expansion's main critical path quests—and much of the sidequests—will be dynamically scaled to your level. "We also have the special high-level stuff like Crägholdt Bluffs. It's specifically for players who come in at high level, who just want to take on the gnarliest stuff."

Pillars of Eternity: The White March – Part I is due out on August 25. For more, check out our exclusive deep dive into the expansion's story and companions.