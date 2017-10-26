Total War: Warhammer 2's free mortal empires campaign out now alongside gore DLC

If you own either Total War: Warhammer or Total War: Warhammer 2 then check your Steam, because the developer has released a free update that brings factions from both games together for one giant royal rumble.

The mortal empires campaign merges the mechanics and territories of both games into one sandbox space and contains developer Creative Assembly's largest ever map, as game director Ian Roxburgh told Tom earlier this month. It won't download automatically, so head here to grab it.

Alongside the new campaign, Total War: Warhammer 2 is getting some super-bloody, gore-spattered DLC. Blood for the Blood God is free for anyone that bought the identically-named DLC for the original game, and lets you dismember and behead your foes or destroy them in a gory explosion if you whack them just right.

It also adds blood spurts galore, blood-drenched UI elements and random global events that ramp up the carnage. Seriously, it's just red everywhere—check out the slow mo trailer above for more. When it's installed, cut open the game's advanced graphics settings to enable the effects.

If you don't own the DLC for the original game, then Blood for the Blood God will cost you £1.99/$2.99 on Steam. If you do own and still play Total War: Warhammer but never got the gory bits then it might be worth paying for that add-on first (it's the same price) and then grabbing your resultant free download of the Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC.