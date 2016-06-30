Total War: Warhammer battles get bloody with gore DLC

Total War: Warhammer's Old World is a place of constant battle, but it all seems a bit too cheery without blood splattering the field or greenskins being decapitated by dwarfen axes. To recast the Warhammer world as an appropriately horrifying place, Creative Assembly released its usual Total War gore DLC on Thursday. The trailer above delivers pretty much all the goods: dismemberment, ogres biting heads off, trolls going HAM. It's a delightful mess.

Blood for the Blood God will set you back $3 or £1.99 on Steam. It's not the only Total War: Warhammer update today, either—Creative Assembly put up some massively detailed patch notes for the first game update, which includes the release of the Vampire Counts Blood Knights cavalry and tweaks and fixes galore.

One I was excited to see: reduced hero actions for the AI. Greenskin heroes have practically ground my dwarf economy to a halt assaulting my capitols. The Blood DLC should make stamping them out that much more satisfying.