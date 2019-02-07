Total War: Three Kingdoms reveals playable Dong Zhuo in its latest trailer

The latest trailer from Total War: Three Kingdoms reveals its 12th playable faction, led by the ambitious and brutal Dong Zhuo.

The two-minute trailer, which you can watch above, gives us a glimpse at Dong Zhuo who rules by spreading fear and intimidation. He appears to leave most of the killing to his adopted son, Lü Bu—who just happens to be the greatest warrior in the land—making them a formidable duo that you really wouldn't want to mess with. Dong Zhou will appear as a playable faction once you defeat his army in battle or reach the rank of Emperor in the campaign.

Total War: Three Kingdoms was first announced early last year and since then, we've had plenty of details of what we can expect. Dong Zhou will join other playable faction leaders including Cao Cao and Zheng Jiang and an overhauled diplomacy system has been detailed. Last month we were treated to a trailer showcasing how spycraft will work, allowing you to plant spies in enemy factions to gather information or cause dissent. And if that's not enough for you, feel free to check out everything we know about the game right here.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is set for release on March 7. We have spent several hours as Dong Zhuo in the latest issue of PC Gamer. Here he is, tyrannising our cover.