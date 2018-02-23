Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia shows off 8 minutes of Gaelic King slaughter

"I will unite us… with fear!" cries Flann Sinna, the King of the Gaelic Kingdom (latterly the High King of Ireland) in the trailer below. He's the latest historical icon to be unveiled by Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia.

And I tell you what? He looks bloody scary.

I mean.

Seriously.

"There are multiple routes to a glorious victory in Thrones of Britannia," says publisher Sega in a statement. "For Flann Sinna, King of the Gaelic Kingdom of Mide (later High King of Ireland), there is one that is truly coveted—uniting the lands into a new, greater kingdom. To realise his ambition Flann plots a dangerous alliance with the nearby Viking factions, a gamble which may not pay off."

This roll of the dice is portrayed in the following eight-odd minutes of in-game footage, wherein the devs talk us through Thrones' Kingdom Victory Condition. Here, Sinna attempts to rule five vassals at once, while also controlling his home province Mide.

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is due April 19. More information on all of the above can be gleaned from the game's Steam page.

In the meantime, here's Creative Assembly chatting at last week's PC Gamer Weekender about Thrones' place in the overarching series: