Torchlight is 1 year old, is super cheap to celebrate

Runic's excellent fantasy hack 'em up is having a sale to celebrate being one year old. That's one year and thousands and thousands of exploded imps, immolated spiders and defeated dragons. If you've missed out on the carnage so far, Torchlight's anniversary sale makes this the perfect time to get involved.

You can buy the game directly from the Torchlight site for just $9.99, which is a brilliant price for the best dungeon crawler we've seen in years. You start out as one of three classes, Destroyer (wide as a bus, likes chopping things), the Alchemist (slightly creepy man, summons things) and the Vanquisher (firebrand mistress of ranged weapons), then you descend from floor to floor, exploring the randomly generated dungeons, killing everything, leveling up and fishing.

Yes, fishing, a weirdly addictive side game that has you catching magical trout and feeding them to your loyal pet to turn them into something else, so you can feed a fish to your dog to turn them into a tree. This makes perfect sense when you're playing. The whole system is indicative of the game's oddness and charm. It's dead pretty, too, and it'll run on almost anything. Perfect if you're looking for something to tide you over until Diablo 3 arrives at some point next year. For more information, check out our huge feature on the Making of Torchlight .