These are the best players in FIFA 22

The FIFA 22 ratings are in. Whether you're playing as a manager at a big club in Career Mode, or putting together your dream XI in FIFA Ultimate Team, it's worth knowing the finest footballers set to grace EA's next take on the (virtual) beautiful game. Otherwise you can just debate each placement with your Co-op Seasons squad. Trust us, putting together a top 100 cannot be done without (virtual) fisticuffs.
Anyway, the last 12 months have been taken into account, with the best players in each of the major leagues listed. There isn't too much movement at the very top, but, surprise, surprise, Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi retains his spot at the top of the tree. Will that remain the case next year, following his dramatic move to PSG?
Also not a shock is Kylian Mbappe's meteoric rise to fifth, with Robert Lewandowski displacing the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo in second. There's plenty to take in when it comes to the FIFA 22 top 100 player ratings. Below you'll find the best 100 players in the game, so you know who to save your chairman's millions for.
FIFA 22 ratings: The top 100 players this year
Here are the best players in FIFA 22 in descending order, along with their overall stats, position, and current club:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|1
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|RW
|93
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|92
|3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|ST
|91
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|5
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|6
|Neymar Jr
|PSG
|LW
|91
|7
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|91
|8
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|90
|9
|N'golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|90
|10
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|90
|11
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|90
|12
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|89
|13
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|GK
|89
|14
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|ST
|89
|15
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|89
|16
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CDM
|89
|17
|Heung Min-Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LM
|89
|18
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|19
|Thibaut Courtouis
|Real Madrid
|GK
|89
|20
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|89
|21
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|89
|22
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|LW
|89
|23
|Luis Suarez
|Athletico Madrid
|ST
|88
|24
|Sergio Ramos
|PSG
|CB
|88
|25
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|CAM
|88
|26
|Romelu Lukaku
|Chelsea
|ST
|88
|27
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|LW
|88
|28
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|CM
|88
|29
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|88
|30
|Keylor Navas
|PSG
|GK
|88
|31
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|87
|32
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|87
|33
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|87
|34
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|87
|35
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|87
|36
|Sergio Aguero
|Barcelona
|ST
|87
|37
|Paulo Dybala
|Juventus
|ST
|87
|38
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|87
|39
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|RM
|87
|40
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|87
|41
|Angel Di Maria
|PSG
|RW
|87
|42
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|43
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|CM
|87
|44
|Marco Verratti
|PSG
|CM
|87
|45
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Juventus
|GK
|87
|46
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|ST
|87
|47
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|GK
|87
|48
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|LW
|86
|49
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|CDM
|86
|50
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|RB
|86
|51
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|86
|52
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|CDM
|86
|53
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|RW
|86
|54
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|ST
|86
|55
|Raphael Varane
|Manchester United
|CB
|86
|56
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter Milan
|CB
|86
|57
|Marcos Llorente
|Athletico Madrid
|CM
|86
|58
|Samir Handanovic
|Inter Milan
|GK
|86
|59
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|86
|60
|Koen Casteels
|Wolfsburg
|GK
|86
|61
|Parejo
|Villarreal
|CM
|86
|62
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|CB
|86
|63
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Juventus
|CB
|86
|64
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|86
|65
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|LB
|86
|66
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|CM
|86
|67
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|ST
|86
|68
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|86
|69
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|86
|70
|Jorginho
|Chelsea
|CM
|85
|71
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Juventus
|CB
|85
|72
|Antoine Griezmann
|Athletico Madrid
|ST
|85
|73
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|RM
|85
|74
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|CB
|85
|75
|Memphis Depay
|Barcelona
|CF
|85
|76
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Manchester City
|CM
|85
|77
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|LW
|85
|78
|Stefan De Vrij
|Inter Milan
|CB
|85
|79
|David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|CAM
|85
|80
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|RB
|85
|81
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|85
|82
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|CDM
|85
|83
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter MIlan
|ST
|85
|84
|Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|LW
|85
|85
|Kasper Schmeichel
|Leicester City
|GK
|85
|86
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Lazio
|CM
|85
|87
|Peter Gulasci
|RB Leipzig
|GK
|85
|88
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|LM
|85
|89
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|RB
|85
|90
|Koke
|Athletico Madrid
|CM
|85
|91
|Matthijs De Ligt
|Juventus
|CB
|85
|92
|Alejandro Gomez
|Sevilla
|CAM
|85
|93
|Yann Sommer
|Borussia M’gladbach
|GK
|85
|94
|Edinson Cavani
|Manchester United
|ST
|85
|95
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|ST
|85
|96
|Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|RB
|85
|97
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|CF
|85
|98
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|CB
|84
|99
|Nicolo Barella
|Inter Milan
|CM
|84
|100
|Luke Shaw
|Manchester United
|LB
|84